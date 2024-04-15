Iraq called on all parties to show restraint amid soaring tensions between neighboring Iran and Israel, Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Tamim said on Monday as he met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The government of Iraq is warning about escalation in the area to be dragged into a wider war that will threaten international security and safety," he said at the start of a meeting of the U.S.-Iraq Higher Coordinating Committee in Washington.

"And therefore we call on all parties for self restraint and respect the rules of diplomatic works and also international laws."

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)