Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) hopes to catch up with U.S. staff shortages in the first half of 2023, but it may take the U.S. healthcare system beyond next year to raise reimbursements to account for the surge in labour costs, FMC Chief Financial Officer Helen Giza said on Thursday.

The world's largest provider of dialysis treatments, FMC on Wednesday cut its 2022 earnings outlook and withdrew its 2025 targets citing cost inflation and staff shortages in the United States. (Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk and Ludwig Burger in Berlin)



Reuters