Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive said on Monday it delivered 12,640 vehicles in the second quarter, a 59% jump from the previous quarter.

It produced 13,992 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois during the same period.

Shares of the company rose 4% to $17.3 in premarket trading.

