PHOTO
Fortnite maker Epic Games said on Monday it had raised $2 billion from investors including Sony Group Corp, giving it a money equity valuation of $31.5 billion.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Giving it a money equity valuation of $31.5bln
PHOTO
Fortnite maker Epic Games said on Monday it had raised $2 billion from investors including Sony Group Corp, giving it a money equity valuation of $31.5 billion.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)