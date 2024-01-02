Chile's IMACEC economic activity index rose 1.2% in November from the previous year, the central bank said on Tuesday, slightly above market expectations as economists polled by Reuters projected a 1% increase.

IMACEC, a close proxy of gross domestic product as it accounts for roughly 90% of the Andean nation's GDP, was up 0.3% when compared with the previous month, the central bank added.

The year-on-year growth in the world's largest copper producer was driven by increased industrial, service and mining activities, which more than offset a drop in commerce activity, the central bank said. (Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Alison Williams)



