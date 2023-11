Chile's IMACEC economic activity index remained unchanged in September from the previous year, the central bank said on Thursday, coming in above market forecasts as economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.8% decrease.

The bank added in a statement that IMACEC, a close proxy of gross domestic product, was up 0.6% when compared with the previous month. (Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Natalia Siniawski Editing by Tomasz Janowski)