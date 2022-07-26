Futures for Canada's main stock index slid on Tuesday, tracking weakness in global markets as investors braced for key earnings reports and a big U.S. interest rate hike this week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

A rally in oil stocks on Monday had supported the resource-heavy Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index , which ended the session 0.64% higher at 19,104.48.

Investors are looking for results from commodity-linked companies including miner First Quantum Minerals later in the day and energy companies such as Enbridge and Imperial Oil this week.

Canada will examine the resiliency of telecom networks across the country before approving Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO proposed C$20 billion ($15.6 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc, Industry Minister Francois Philippe Champagne said.

U.S. stock futures retreated as retailer Walmart slashed its profit forecast and this week's looming interest rate hike weighed on sentiment. Dow e-minis were down 144 points, or 0.45% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 15 points, or 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 57.5 points, or 0.47%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,716.1; -0.2%

US crude: $98.27; 1.6%

Brent crude: $106.59; 1.4%

Canadian markets directory (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)



