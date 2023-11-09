Brazil's central bank said on Thursday that delinquency rates and higher-risk credit portfolios continued to rise for micro and small enterprises, with no sign of a reversal in this trend in the short term, especially for micro-businesses.

In its Financial Stability Report with data up to the first half of this year, the central bank noted that despite Brazilian families exhibiting pressured payment capacity, there was greater quality in recent credit loans, signaling a more positive outlook for the months ahead. (Editing by Alison Williams)