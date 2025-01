BlackRock's assets hit a record high of $11.6 trillion in the fourth quarter of last year as the world's largest money manager posted a 21% profit jump, helped by fee income buoyed by stronger equity markets.

Assets managed by the New York-based company increased to $11.55 trillion from $10.01 trillion a year earlier and $11.48 trillion in the third quarter.

