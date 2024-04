Zimbabwe will introduce a new "structured currency" and a market-determined exchange rate, its central bank governor John Mushayavanhu said on Friday.

The latest measures are aimed at addressing a weakening currency which has stoked inflation that rose beyond 55% in annual terms in March.

The new structured currency will be backed by foreign currency and precious minerals, Mushayavanhu said.

(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning and Christina Fincher)