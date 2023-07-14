JOHANNESBURG - Zambia's second programme review could be completed by the end of the year and grant access to a similar size disbursement as the first review, the International Monetary Fund's mission chief for Zambia, Allison Holland, said on Friday.

The IMF's executive board on Thursday approved an immediate $189 million disbursement to Zambia following its first review of a $1.3 billion loan programme.

