The UN World Food Programme made an urgent appeal Friday for donors to provide early funding for South Sudan, where millions are on the brink of starvation.

WFP said its stores of food supplies in South Sudan were empty and that it needed $404 million to prepare assistance for 2025 amid "spiralling operational costs and hunger".

Without early funding, WFP said it would have to rely on expensive airdrops later in the year to reach isolated communities who are most at risk.

"It can take months to turn pledged donor funds into food in the hands of hungry people in South Sudan. The country's limited road networks are impassable for much of the year -- particularly in the east and central parts of the country where food insecurity is highest," said Shaun Hughes, WFP's acting country director for South Sudan, in a statement.

Funds received before the end of this year would enable WFP to transport food by road during the dry season from December to April.

"Airdrops are always (a) last resort for WFP. Every dollar spent on planes is a dollar not spent on food for hungry people," said Hughes.

WFP said it had to double deliveries by airdrop in 2024, adding $30 million to its operational costs.

It said more than half -- 56 per cent -- of people in South Sudan face crisis levels of hunger.

This is expected to worsen due to high inflation, flooding and people fleeing conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

Since gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan has remained plagued by chronic instability, violence, economic stagnation and climate disasters.

Like other aid agencies, WFP's resources have been stretched thin by multiple global crises.

It said only 2.7 million of the 7.1 million hungry people received assistance during South Sudan's lean season in 2024, and most received half rations.