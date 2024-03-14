PRIME Teknologies, a company based in the UK and provider of renewable energy solutions, is set to boost power generation in Nigeria with the establishment of a utility-scale solar power plant in Nigeria.

The 25 megawatts (MW) photovoltaic (PV) power generating plant represents a significant step towards addressing the energy needs of Nigeria while promoting renewable energy and sustainable development.

Collaborating with its global partners in renewable energy deployment, Prime Teknologies UK said it is leveraging its expertise to implement clean energy solutions across Nigeria where communities have hybrid electricity options, with local solar plants supporting the national grid in generating, transmitting and distributing uninterrupted power.

Related PostsReps seek partnership with Ireland on education, renewable energyMinister advocates adoption of renewable energy in Niger Delta regionNSIA launches $500m for transformative renewable energy

Heading the project is Charles Scott-Emuakpor, CEO of Prime Teknologies UK. Under his leadership, Prime Teknologies UK has assembled a team of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in the Nigerian power sector, which includes Francis Okosobo-Ibe, a consulting power systems engineer and a former business leader at NEPA/PHCN.

“We are building the largest utility scale power plant in Nigeria so far,” said Scott-Emuakpor.

“One of the key drivers behind our initiative is the pressing need to address Nigeria’s energy challenges with sustainable solutions, and the Prime Solar Power Plant represents a significant milestone in our commitment to promoting clean, reliable energy sources in Nigeria and beyond.

“By incorporating innovative technologies like Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) doing the energy storing at capacity for off-peak distribution alongside PV modules doing the energy harvesting, we aim to maximise the efficiency and reliability of this renewable power plant and the many others to come.

“This approach underscores our dedication to providing clean, affordable and sustainable electricity to Nigerian homes and businesses, while also contributing to the nation’s sustainable development goals,” he said.

Uche Ndubuokwu, Operations Lead for the project, said: “Our goal is to provide electricity from a renewable source to thousands of Nigerians, thereby easing the strain on the national grid and fostering a more sustainable energy future for the country.”

In addition to collaborating with foreign partners, Prime Teknologies management said it is working closely with Federal and state governments on the project.

It is also in communication with the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on due diligence.

Beyond its economic benefits, the company stated that its solar power plant will have a significant social impact, creating over 2000 local jobs during the construction phase and providing ongoing employment opportunities in operations and maintenance. This commitment to local empowerment aligns with the company’s vision of fostering sustainable development and addressing climate change challenges.

As Prime Teknologies UK prepares to embark on this project, the company stated that it remains dedicated to its mission of driving positive change through innovation. By leveraging innovative technologies and fostering strategic partnerships, Prime Teknologies UK is poised to make a lasting impact on Nigeria’s energy sector and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

