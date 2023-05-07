PORT SUDAN - An Emirati plane arrived at Port Sudan airport today, carrying 50 tonnes of urgent medical supplies to aid in trauma and emergency surgery in Sudan.

The dispatch of the aircraft comes as part of the UAE's continuous relief efforts in support of the Sudanese people and an extension of the UAE’s humanitarian vision.

The medical supplies include a wide range of trauma and emergency surgery supplies, medicines such as antibiotics, non-steroidal drugs, anti-inflammatories, medical wound dressings, gauze packs, wound debridement kits and surgical tapes.

The UAE is among the first countries to initiate direct aid to Sudan as part of its continued keenness to provide support to the brotherly people of Sudan.

It is worth mentioning that the UAE, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), have recently dispatched two aircrafts to Sudan, one carrying 30 tonnes of urgent medical supplies and the other 30 tonnes of food aid.