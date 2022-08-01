Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany and Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Manar held an extensive meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to coordinate on mechanisms to revitalize air and tourist traffic to Egypt with the upcoming launch of the new budget airline Air Sphinx.

The meeting came within the framework of following up on the implementation of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s directives to the two ministers to boost and increase the incoming tourism movement to Egypt, as well as in light of the continuous meetings that are held with the private tourism sector to listen to their requests.

El-Anany began the meeting by thanking Manar for the fruitful, continuous cooperation and permanent coordination between their two ministries to support the Egyptian tourism sector and implement the Egyptian state’s plan to push more tourism and travel to Egypt.

He then noted the launch of many joint measures and initiatives that will help stimulate and increase the tourism movement, especially in light of the remarkable success and positive results achieved by promotional campaigns recently in the target markets exporting tourism, and also in light of the increasing demand and the turnout of tourists from different countries to visit Egypt and enjoy its diverse and unique tourist and archaeological components.

El-Anany also explained that there are multiple coordination meetings held with Manar and officials from other relevant authorities regarding budget flights, which will contribute to increasing incoming and internal tourism.

For his part, Manar stressed the importance of the role that Air Sphinx — a subsidiary of EgyptAir — will play in achieving integration with the national airline’s network internally and externally, noting that its flights are scheduled to start within several weeks to increase flights between various Egyptian tourist cities and archaeological sites, especially the pyramids area and the Grand Egyptian Museum.

This coincides with the upcoming opening of the Sphinx Airport to stimulate domestic tourism, encourage one-day tourism, and attract more air and tourist traffic to Egypt at budget prices that suit different segments of travellers.

