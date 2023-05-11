The UAE sent three aid planes to support the Sudanese people, carrying more than 116 tonnes of medical and food supplies.

The aid comes as part of efforts to provide urgent relief to affected civilians in Sudan, support the displaced in neighbouring countries, and contribute to alleviating the humanitarian impact of the current crisis, particularly prioritising the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly and women.

Two planes arrived at Port Sudan Airport carrying 100 tonnes of urgent medical supplies and essential medicines to treat injuries and conduct emergency surgeries in Sudan.

The medical supplies sent by the UAE include a wide range of medicines for trauma and emergency wounds, antibiotics, non-steroidal medication, anti-inflammatories, wound dressings, surgical tape and endoscopy kits.

The third plane arrived in Chad and carried 16 tonnes of food supplies to urgently support Sudanese refugees affected by the current situation that has displaced thousands of families and led to a shortage of basic food supplies.

The aircraft dispatch is part of the UAE's ongoing relief efforts in support of the Sudanese people and reflects its longstanding relations with Sudan, particularly in light of the situation the country is facing.

The relief is also an extension of the UAE’s humanitarian vision and underscores its relations with other countries based on human fraternity and its commitment to assisting others during crises and emergencies.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has delivered direct aid to Sudan and Sudanese refugees in Chad, affirming its continued keenness to provide support. To date, the UAE has sent more than 476 tonnes of medical and food supplies and aid to Sudan.