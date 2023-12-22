Targeted skills programmes run by the Western Cape’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism (Dedat), in partnership with the private sector, resulted in 2,772 jobs for previously unemployed young people between April and November 2023.

The province said there has been "notable" post-pandemic growth in the tourism sector.

According to the latest data, between 2021 and 2022, 154,442 tourism jobs were created in the province, bringing the total to 214,909 jobs.

“In just three sectors in the Western Cape, we have seen the creation of nearly 160,000 jobs since 2021. This achievement has not happened by chance and is the result of hard work, strategic support, and critical partnerships with the private sector to support and enable businesses to do what they do best – create jobs,” said Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, Mireille Wenger.

She said she was “extremely” proud of the work done by Dedat, together with the private sector.

“We are getting the most out of every cent of public funds by enabling job creation in the province, despite the current tough economic climate and a fiscal crisis that has resulted in unprecedented in-year budget cuts.

“The thousands of jobs being created are a true testament to the power of partnerships between the public and private sectors, for the benefit of all residents,” Wenger said.

She noted the key outcomes of the targeted programmes within Dedat this year.

These include the skills training and placement programmes in the clothing and textiles sector, which created 402 jobs.

Meanwhile, the partnership with Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) also placed 124 unemployed youth at the Cape Town International Airport to assist with providing information services to travellers and help process passengers in peak times.

The provincial department also worked with the thriving Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector to upskill and place 2,196 previously jobless youngsters in full-time employment opportunities in the sector.

“2023 has been a year of jobs and growth in the Western Cape.”

However, Wenger said without a growing pool of talent, the province cannot hope to take full advantage of the immense potential of the economy or give young people the opportunities they need to succeed.

“This is why we will continue to work hard with our partners and stakeholders across all levels of government, our international partners and investors, and across the private sector to invest in the right qualifications, skills, and experience for jobs available this year and in the future.

“We can create many more jobs and opportunities for a better future for everyone in our province,” Wenger said.

