Obtaining a Tax Identification Number (TIN), or Tax ID, in Nigeria is a straightforward process, and for many, it is automatically generated.

ContentsFor Individuals1. Register online2. Register physically3. Through a Tax AgentFor Businesses

The process and required documents differ slightly depending on whether you are an individual or a business.

The process is free of charge, and you should avoid obtaining it through shortcuts. The following, as disclosed by the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), are the ways to register for and obtain your TIN in Nigeria:

For Individuals1. Register online

If you don’t have a Tax ID, you can apply on the Joint Tax Board (JTB) website.

When you visit the JTB, Tax ID registration portal, you will:

Click on “Register for TIN (Individual).”Fill in the required information, including your NIN or BVN, and personal details.Submit the form. Your TIN will be generated and sent to you.2. Register physically

Another alternative is that you can visit the nearest FIRS, State IRS tax office, with the necessary documents:

Accurate date of birthBank Verification Number (BVN)Registered Phone NumberPrevious Tax Identification Number (if it applies)3. Through a Tax Agent

In case you don’t feel like doing it all by yourself, you can hire the services of an accredited tax professional to handle your TIN registration.

For Businesses Register your business with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Visit the TIN Registration portal on the Federal Inland Revenue Service or the specific State tax revenue website.Visit the nearest FIRS office with CAC documents. Tax office locator Complete the TIN registration process by providing business details The FIRS will verify information and issue your business a unique TINRequired documents for companies:Certificate of Incorporation issued by CACMemorandum and Articles of Association, which highlight the company’s rules and objectives.Proof of Business Address, eg, Utility billParticulars of the Company Directors, that is, the key individuals in the company.

