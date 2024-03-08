A son of Sudan's army chief and de-facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has been seriously injured in a road accident in Turkey, a local media report said.

Mohammed Fattah al-Burhan Rahmane was riding his motorbike in Turkey's capital, Ankara, when he collided on Thursday with a utility vehicle and was thrown several metres off his bike, DHA news agency reported.

He was transferred to a hospital where he was admitted to intensive care, the report added.

The Sudanese embassy in Ankara did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since April, Burhan has been at war with his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The two generals fell out after a joint 2021 military coup that derailed Sudan's fragile democratic transition.

The war has killed tens of thousands, including up to 15,000 in a single West Darfur town, according to United Nations experts.

It has also decimated the economy, destroyed infrastructure and forced over eight million people from their homes, according to UN figures.