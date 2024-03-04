Sterling Bank Ltd., Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, has announced a strategic partnership with Export And Sell Nigeria Limited (EAS), a leading international trade consultancy, to organise the ‘Export to Wealth’ conference.

This ground-breaking initiative, to be held between March 6 and 7, aims to empower at least 2,000 export-ready businesses by providing practical tools and resources for successful sales on international retailing platforms.

The collaboration between Sterling Bank and Export and Sell Nigeria Limited represents another milestone in the lender’s continuing commitment to fostering economic growth and Nigerian empowering businesses of all sizes to thrive in the global market. Leveraging their expertise, both organizations will combine forces to create an impactful event that equips entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the intricacies of international trade.

The ‘Export to Wealth’ conference will feature workshops and networking opportunities to guide businesses through the export process. Attendees will gain insights into market trends, e-commerce strategies, and regulatory compliance, with a granular emphasis on accessing the United States market.

Mustapha Otaru, Chief Product Officer at Sterling Bank, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are excited to collaborate with Export and Sell Nigeria Limited to bring the Export to Wealth conference to fruition. This initiative aligns with our commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering economic development. By providing practical solutions and facilitating market access, we aim to empower businesses to scale and succeed globally.”

Speaking on the forthcoming event, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Export And Sell, Nduka Udeh, said that “the seminar will train Nigerian businesses with exportable products to identify opportunities in international markets for their products, label and package their goods to the best international standards with aim of earning FX via exports.”

Export and Sell Nigeria Limited brings a wealth of experience in international trade and e-commerce, making it a valuable partner for Sterling Bank.

Together, they aspire to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s export sector and position businesses for success on the global stage.

Businesses interested in participating can register on the event website.

The forthcoming event reinforces Sterling Bank’s commitment to the growth of small and medium scaled enterprises in Nigeria, as the bank recently signed an agreement with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to disburse N5 billion in capital to businesses,at a single digit interest rate, to stimulate sustainable growth in the realsector of the Nigerian economy.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).