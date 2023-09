South Africa's Growthpoint Properties said on Wednesday its full-year distributable income rose by 1.3% as vacancies at home improved.

Growthpoint said distributable income per share, the primary measure of underlying financial performance in the listed property sector, rose to 157.6 cents in the year to June 30 from 155.6 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)