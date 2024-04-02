The South African rand was unchanged in early trade on Tuesday before the release of a purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey for the local manufacturing sector and vehicle sales figures.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9400 against the dollar , the same as its previous closing level.

The Absa PMI for March is set to be released at 0900 GMT, shedding light on manufacturing conditions in Africa's most industrialised economy.

March vehicle sales will be published around 1200 GMT, giving a snapshot of consumer demand for big-ticket items.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



