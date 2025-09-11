The South African Brandy Foundation (SABF) has relaunched the SA Brandy Route, offering a modern journey through the country’s distilleries, tasting rooms, and city hubs. With upgraded visitor experiences, inventive food pairings, and mixology, the route aims to place brandy firmly back on the tourism and lifestyle map.

Brandy has been part of South Africa’s story for over 330 years, with records of the first distillation in Table Bay in 1672. Since then, the craft has evolved into a refined, award-winning category that competes on the global stage.

“The SA Brandy Route is truly a journey into South African heritage,” says Christelle Reade-Jahn, director of the SABF.

“Each Brandy Home and Brandy Hub tells its own story – from historic cellars in the winelands to contemporary cocktail bars in the city. By enhancing experiences and showcasing brandy’s versatility, we are ensuring this tradition remains relevant and celebrated.”

Brandy Homes and Brandy Hubs: A dual gateway

The revamped route introduces Brandy Homes – accredited distilleries offering tours, tastings, and food or cocktail pairings – and Brandy Hubs, urban venues serving as gateways to regional brandy culture.

Upgrades across all 19 Brandy Homes in the Western Cape followed a full hospitality audit and staff training programme, including new glassware designed to elevate tastings.

Brandy Hubs, meanwhile, provide curated cocktail and tasting experiences while linking visitors to Brandy Homes and neighbouring wine routes.

“We wanted to dovetail seamlessly with South Africa’s popular wine routes,” explains Reade-Jahn. “It’s the perfect complement to a day of wine tasting.”

What’s new on the route

Boplaas Distillery (Calitzdorp): A family-owned distillery since 1880, Boplaas has expanded its tasting room to showcase potstill brandies aged up to 20 years.

“This relaunch will bring new customers to the Klein Karoo,” says sixth-generation distiller Daniel Nel.

Boschendal Estate (Franschhoek): Brandy meets culture in an XO pairing with South African desserts including malva pudding and milk tart. A new tasting venue in the historic Manor House will open in spring.

Tokara (Helshoogte Pass): Known for terroir-driven wines, Tokara now pairs XO Brandy, matured up to 16 years, with artisanal chocolates.

“We stand as custodians of Cape brandy,” says Karl Lambour, general manager.

Van Ryn’s Distillery (Stellenbosch): Visitors can enjoy guided distillery tours and chocolate pairings in a historic setting.

City hubs driving modern mixology

Lanzerac Wine Estate (Stellenbosch): The Craven Lounge offers premium brandy flights and pairings led by trained brandy ambassadors.

Cause | Effect Cocktail Kitchen (Cape Town): With over 80 South African pot still brandies on the menu, the bar has been a pioneer in brandy mixology. “Pot still brandies have incredible depth and smoothness. For us as mixologists, it’s all about flavour,” says founder Kurt Schlechter.

Signature cocktails like the House Sidecar and Table Mountain – the latter combining Klein Karoo brandy with fynbos bitters – highlight the spirit’s versatility.

Brandy tourism: A growth opportunity

Beyond tastings and cocktails, the relaunch signals a bigger push for brandy tourism as part of South Africa’s wider visitor economy.

“Brandy tourism is an untapped treasure,” says Reade-Jahn. “It complements our world-renowned wine routes and deepens the connection to place, culture, and craftsmanship. With the new Brandy Route, we are creating opportunities to explore the winelands differently – and to inspire visitors to take a piece of South Africa home with them.”

To plan your journey, visit www.sabrandy.co.za

