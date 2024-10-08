For more than 170 years, Juta has been a well-respected presence in South Africa as a premier publisher and provider of trusted legal reference material and academic publications. More recently, Juta is also known for its leading legal technology solutions which include amongst others: Jutastat Evolve for legal research, Practical Insights which provides a practical approach to specialist areas of law, and Legalbrief which reports daily on legal matters in the news.

“The acquisition of Contractzone and Litigator adds automated legal workflow and practice tools to the Juta product range and is a significant milestone for Juta’s growth, positioning our organisation as a key player in legal technology solutions. The acquisition is aligned with Juta’s strategy and introduces distinctive services and solutions to our product offering,” commented Juta’s CEO, Brian Wafawarowa.

In an ever-evolving South African information and learning landscape, Juta has remained at the forefront by continuously embracing technological innovation and diversifying services and offerings beyond conventional publishing. These solutions range from accessible e-learning solutions to technology-driven information and research platforms as well as technology-based tools that assist businesses in meeting their objectives.

Customer-centricity is at the heart of the Contractzone and Litigator technology-enabled range of services. Solutions are customised for the needs of non-legal professionals and corporate users requiring legal content to perform their functions, enabling businesses and organisations to achieve compliance, facilitate good governance, and mitigate risk.

Juta and Company is a member of Kagiso Media, a profitable and successful black-controlled and managed company, wholly owned by Kagiso Tiso Holdings (KTH). The organisation has interests in new media, content production, facilities hire, specialised publishing, radio broadcasting, and television.

More about Contractzone and Litigator

Contractzone is a legal document automation solution with over 290 precedents featuring multiple clause selections for customised agreements and options for personalisation of contracts and legal documents. In addition, it offers a POPIA legal compliance tool incorporating templates, forms, and checklists together with a personal impact assessment together with a POPIA online training course.

Litigator is an advanced cloud-based legal workflow solution combined with a legal correspondent network to manage cost-effective legal proceedings.



