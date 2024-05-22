South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed for the second month in a row in April, to 5.2% year on year from 5.3% in March, statistics agency data showed on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was at 0.3% in April compared to 0.8% a month before, Statistics South Africa said.

The South African Reserve Bank has kept its main interest rate unchanged since May 2023 as it tries to steer inflation to the midpoint of its target range of 3% to 6%.

The central bank said last month that the path back to 4.5% inflation would probably be "bumpy and protracted" due to setbacks in the disinflation trajectory.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)



