FlySafair has launched a direct route between Cape Town and Hoedspruit, improving access to the central Kruger region and supporting tourism-driven economic growth in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. The new service will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

“Hoedspruit is a gateway to some of South Africa’s most iconic wildlife experiences, including the Kruger National Park and surrounding private reserves,” said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. "This new route is about more than convenience, it’s about creating opportunities for local communities, supporting conservation tourism, and helping travellers experience the full richness of our country."

A ceremonial event was held at Eastgate Airport, attended by Limpopo officials, including the Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye, and the Mayor of Maruleng Municipality, Councillor Tsheko Musolwa.

FlySafair leadership and tourism stakeholders also joined the launch, marked with a water cannon salute and ribbon-cutting.

Boosting local tourism and economic growth

"While this route will certainly benefit the entire Hoedspruit region, its true value lies in the ripple effect it will have across local tourism and economic development," said Bernard Roode, managing director of Kapama Private Game Reserve. "Improved access means more guests, more jobs, and greater collaboration between tourism operators, conservationists, and local businesses."

Tourism contributes 6.4% to South Africa’s GDP and supports over 1.5 million jobs, according to the Department of Tourism. By adding this direct route, FlySafair is helping rebalance tourism from heavily visited regions like Gauteng and the Western Cape to the Kruger corridor.

Direct flights for convenience and shorter stays

"One of the main hurdles in encouraging domestic travel to Kruger National Park has been accessibility. The announcement of direct flights from Cape Town to Hoedspruit is thus a fantastic development, with the potential to be a game-changer for domestic tourism in the region," said Anton Gillis, CEO of Kruger Gate Hotel.

"Accessibility is always a key consideration in travel, and this new route will help to reduce travel time, making Kruger National Park a viable destination for shorter stays such as a long weekend.

"Together with accessibility, convenience is an often-underrated consideration in domestic travel decisions. As such, progress in this regard will boost domestic tourism, drive up occupancy and create a positive economic ripple effect throughout the region. It’s a huge win for the industry."

The launch complements FlySafair’s expanded Cape Town–Mbombela service, now operating daily, as part of the airline’s broader effort to expand domestic connectivity and support South Africa’s tourism recovery.

