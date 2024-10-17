Syntax Systems, global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, has announced its acquisition of Argon Supply Chain Solutions

The company that serves a growing range of multi-national customers across the world through its presence in the UK and South Africa, adding SAP digital supply chain capabilities to its suite of solutions.

Argon Supply Chain Solutions is a South African and UK-based SAP service provider founded in 2011, and is focused on providing warehouse and stock management services.

It's believed that its customers include Pick n Pay, Sasol, Dis-Chem, Cipla, Heineken, Makro, Builder’s Warehouse, Aspen, Volkswagen, to name but a few.

"The Argon team is renowned for its market-leading knowledge and digital supply chain excellence through their partnership with SAP," said Christian Primeau, global CEO of Syntax.

"By welcoming the Argon team to the growing Syntax family, we are expanding our capabilities and infusing a critical component within our core industry verticals. Together, we are growing our services and reach to better serve our respective customers with full implementation lifecycle support for logistics execution."

Argon co-founders Peter Kerr and David Webb comment, "As part of Syntax, Argon will have additional resources to grow our reach into new markets and industry verticals. Having worked together in the past, I am confident that our culture fit, and growing set of best-in-class capabilities will equally benefit our employees and our respective customers. Together, we are in a better position to further our mission of delivering operational performance improvements to a growing international customer base."

North American private equity investor Novacap is supporting Syntax’s acquisition of Argon.

Novacap reportedly has over R100bn of assets under management and focuses on middle-market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Industries, Financial Services and Digital Infrastructure.

Argon is Syntax’s seventh add-on acquisition since partnering with Novacap.

