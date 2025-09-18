Tswapelo Trading Enterprise is a woman-owned business within the mining sector that is breaking barriers and showing impressive growth. Tswapelo specialises in well drilling and construction services to mining clients and the public sector and has recently secured an interest free loan of R3.5m from the Edge Ignite Fund.

This cutting-edge SME growth solution from small development specialist Edge Growth, provides accessible, higher-risk funding to early-stage businesses through smaller loans and a quicker decision-making process. The fund prioritises underserved areas, such as mining communities. With R175m assets under management, Edge Ignite has already supported about 30 SMEs and is driving meaningful job creation where opportunities are often scarce.

Tswapelo was founded in 2019 by Nthabiseng Mohale in the Thuthukane area of Mpumalanga and the company continues to demonstrate that women can excel and lead successfully, even in traditionally male-dominated industries such as mining.

When they secured a contract with Seriti Resources, they took the bold risk of renting a drill rig, an expense that cost almost 95% of the contract’s total invoice value. This daring move showed both ambition and determination and reflected Mohale’s courage to stake everything on making her mark. This risk has certainly paid off, with this loan now enabling the purchasing of their own drill rig and the ability to secure more contracts. This investment has also created nine permanent and seven temporary jobs, further strengthening the business’s capacity and capability to deliver.

This move will also enable Tswapelo to reduce the cost of delivering drill rig services and improve profit margins.

Mdu Thabethe, Edge Ignite Fund Owner at Edge Growth, says that Mohale is an inspiring leader who refused to be confined by limits, boldly entering a challenging and unfamiliar sector: “Her level of commitment and desire to learn has led her to obtain a certificate as a drill rig operator. This has equipped her to be competent to guide and lead her team with confidence. She has big dreams for her business, and it was a joy to help her access funding to secure a drill rig of her own."

With clients including Seriti New Denmark Coal mine, the South African Police Services and the Department of Water and Sanitation, the company’s services have expanded beyond drilling and construction to include water monitoring, sewage systems, and electrical supply services, tailored to address the rigorous demands of South Africa’s mining industry.

Mohale also sees compliance as a top priority within the business, ensuring excellence not only in safety and mining regulations but also in maintaining sound, well-managed financials.

Today, Tswapelo Trading Enterprise boasts a turnover of R10.6m and has become a sustainable enterprise with the competitive edge to keep growing. “I believe that women have the strength and determination to lead in mining and beyond. My vision is simple: zero harm, continuous learning, and opportunities for all,” Mohale says.

Edge Growth is a leading SME development specialist and venture fund manager, specialising in developing small businesses and creating jobs and real transformation by connecting corporates and entrepreneurs, growing SMEs by addressing their key constraints: access to finance, markets and skills. Our offering consists of three services areas, designed to achieve maximum Impact:



- ESD Strategy for corporates and building SMEs in their value chain



- Investing in and growing SMEs through fund management



- Scaling businesses to full potential through accelerator programmes

