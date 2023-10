Sibanye Stillwater's planned restructuring, which could see it close four loss-making platinum group metal (PGM) shafts in South Africa, could potentially result in the loss of 4,095 jobs, the mining firm said on Wednesday.

High operating costs and declining PGM prices have significantly impacted the profitability of the PGM industry, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Jason Neely)