Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has confirmed that he will seek a fourth term in office next year, following his recent re-election as the chairman of the country's dominant ruling party, Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF)."I am happy with the confidence that the Rwandans have shown in me. I will always serve them, as much when I can. Yes, I am indeed a candidate," Kagame told Jeune Afrique magazine in an interview published on Tuesday.

Mr Kagame, 65, has been President since 2000. In 2003, the Rwandan constitution was changed, giving the president a seven-year tenure renewable once.

Read: Paul Kagame's game plan for 2024But another change in 2015 removed the seven-year term and allowed a president to serve two five-year terms, starting in 2017 -- which allowed Kagame to run for his third term.

The referendum to change the constitution in 2015 garnered more than 90 percent supporters.

Rwandan lawmakers removed term limits for Kagame, allowing thimt to rule the country for the next 19 years ending in 2034, if he decides to contest.

Specifically, Rwandan legislators approved a standalone Article 172 in the draft constitution which will allow Kagame to rule the country as long as he wishes.

