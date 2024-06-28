In the ever-evolving global health landscape, the emergence of new pathogens and the resistance of existing diseases to current treatments has called on the pharmaceutical industry to prioritise research and innovation to develop novel therapies and improve patient outcomes, or risk yet another pandemic, writes Bada Pharasi, chief executive officer of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (Ipasa).

The relentless evolution and mutation of infections, starkly illustrated by the Covid-19 variants during the pandemic, underscore a critical global health imperative: readiness for emerging diseases.

While the pandemic has highlighted the importance of preparedness, the need to swiftly react to new health threats remains paramount. Nations must be equipped to contain and curb the spread of novel diseases before they impact entire populations and cross international borders, ensuring global health security and stability.

Despite being a developing country, South Africa is not immune to new diseases. The listeriosis outbreak a few years ago was evidence of this and underscored the need to prioritise continued research and innovation in pharmaceuticals to prepare for any potential emerging health threats.

South Africa's readiness for new diseases is underpinned by a comprehensive strategy aimed at protecting public health through early detection, co-ordinated response and robust healthcare infrastructure.

Health surveillance and response framework

At the core of this strategy is a sophisticated surveillance system managed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). This system, supported by the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) framework, monitors infectious diseases nationwide, ensuring prompt detection of emerging threats through data collected from healthcare facilities and laboratories across the country.

In tandem with surveillance, the South African government maintains National Health Sector Emergency Response Plans. These plans outline meticulous procedures for addressing public health emergencies, including outbreaks of new diseases. Regular updates and simulation exercises refine these response strategies, enhancing co-ordination among healthcare providers and stakeholders.

Furthermore, public-awareness campaigns, spearheaded by the Department of Health and supported by agencies such as the NICD, are integral to South Africa's proactive stance. These campaigns educate the public about disease prevention, symptoms, and the importance of early reporting.

With all these measures in place, South Africa must continue to prioritise and expand on perhaps the most important of combatting health threats - driving research initiatives, particularly in innovative pharmaceuticals, to further bolster its readiness against new diseases.

Advancing healthcare through innovation

Research into innovative medicines has yielded significant breakthroughs across Africa and South Africa, demonstrating the region's contribution to global healthcare advancements.

From the development of artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) that have revolutionised malaria treatment globally, to the discovery and development of novel chemotherapy drugs, targeted therapies, and immunotherapies that have offered new hope to cancer patients, enhancing survival rates and reducing treatment-related side effects, South Africa has affirmed its position as a research leader.

In the fight against HIV/Aids, for example, South Africa has been at the forefront of research leading to the development of antiretroviral therapies (ART). These therapies have transformed HIV management from a life-threatening condition to a manageable chronic disease, significantly improving the quality of life for millions.

Notably, findings from a recent large clinical trial in Africa revealed that a twice-yearly injection of a new antiviral drug, lenacapavir, provided young women with complete protection from the virus.

It is through investment in cutting-edge research for novel treatments and innovative medicines that South Africa can effectively combat current and emerging health threats.

By fostering stronger collaboration between academia, industry, and government, the country can bolster its ability to withstand severe disease outbreaks, alleviate the suffering of those affected, and ensure the health and wellbeing of all its citizens.

