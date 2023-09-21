Despite huge challenges stemming from deteriorating logistics infrastructure and cost pressures associated with loadshedding, the agriculture sector again showed further resilience as evidenced by the recent Agbiz/IDC Agriculture Business Confidence (ACI) outcome.







About 70% of the of the indicators tracked showed a rebound which saw the overall ACI drifting back to breakeven with a rebound of 6 points from the second quarter of 2023 to 50 points in the third quarter of 2023.

