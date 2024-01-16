Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has said Nigeria’s resilient business climate resonates with the agenda of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum; the 2024 edition is from the 15th to 19th of January with the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’.

“The intention of the meeting held annually in Davos, Switzerland, is to provide a crucial space that offers solutions to global challenges facing countries, especially transiting countries. This year, the organizers of WEF are focusing on the fundamental principles of driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability.

All these soundly resonate with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is propelled by a commitment to unleashing the country’s full economic potential through focusing on job creation, access to capital for small and large businesses, inclusivity and, most importantly, the rule of law which underpins WEF’s theme for this year” Tuggar said.

Related PostsReps seek improved military, diplomatic relations between Nigeria, FranceNigeria is bleeding economically, we must stop oil theft — CDSHow $19.5bn Dangote Refinery exposed Nigeria’s indigenous shipping inadequacies

Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima, alongside 52 other Heads of State, including Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, and Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, as well as over 1500 CEOs and Chairpersons of the largest companies in the world, are expected at the global event.

Shettima is expected to engage top global investors at the Meeting and participate in a series of programs designed for Nigeria, including a Country Strategy Dialogue on Nigeria.

Nigeria’s delegation at Davos will be part of the Country Strategy Dialogue on Nigeria, which s a roundtable that will be chaired by Vice President Shettima – with the expected participation of 60 global CEOs/Chairs.

Nigeria is also expected to have a stakeholder dialogue entitled “Transforming Energy Demand” to discuss what companies and governments can do to enable economic growth with less energy.

The Vice President will privately meet James Quincey, Global Executive Chief Officer of Coca-Cola Company. Later in the day, the his engagement will end with a private dinner with Klaus and Hilde Schwab; the dinner brings together Heads of State, Government, and International Organizations as well as members of the Board of Trustees, the International Business Council, and Strategic Partners.

Vice President Shettima is alsoscheduled to have a private breakfast entitled Driving Action Under the African Continental Free Trade Area. The Forum Friends of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) coalition brings together heads of state, ministers, chief executives, and heads of international organizations to support the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement through public-private collaboration. At noon, the Vice President will be represented at a private lunch event entitled “IGWEL: Lunch-Restoring Faith in the Global System” by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL) convenes policymakers and business leaders to discuss what an effective multilateral system can look like and how to strengthen faith in global cooperation.

Equally, the Vice President will host a private country-focused session entitled “Country Strategy Dialogue on Nigeria,” which will delve into the priorities of the Nigerian government and engage in a dialogue about the country’s economic path.

The Nigeria Reception is a cultural and entertainment event to be hosted by Vice President Shettima and the ministerial delegation. It will feature Nigerian food, music, national ethos and culture. An estimated 600 participants are expected at the event.

Tuggar further stated that Nigeria’s participation at the Forum’s Annual Meeting provides an opportunity for Vice President Shettima to woo foreign investors to Nigeria. He also expressed optimism that Nigeria’s attendance holds great economic benefits for the country.

The World Economic Forum was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation with its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, and the Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

