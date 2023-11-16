Nigeria's naira fell to a new record low of 1,105 to the U.S. dollar on the official market on Thursday, down from 830 naira to the dollar at its close on Wednesday, LSEG data showed.

It was not immediately clear what had driven the naira's fall on the official market.

The currency of Africa's biggest economy has also been hitting successive record lows on the parallel market, where it trades freely, as excess demand on the official market gets funnelled there.




