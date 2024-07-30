Bloggers and vloggers, the Content Creators Association of Nigeria (BAVCCA), civil society organisations (CSOs), and community-based organisations have commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for surpassing the $40 billion oil reserve target.

During a national conference with the theme ‘Improving Public Trust between NNPCL and Civil Society Organisations, Bloggers, and the Public’, the groups commended the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL, Dr Mele Kyari, for achieving a lot in the oil and gas sector in a short space of time.

The Director of BAVCCA, Sr. Stein Uguru, said while presenting his keynote address that Dr. Kyari’s tenure has been marked by strategic investments aimed at boosting Nigeria’s oil and gas production capabilities and enhancing national development.

“For instance, the increase in national crude oil reserves to achieve the 40 billion barrel target is a testament to his focused and visionary leadership.

“By pushing exploration work in various basins, drilling new wells, such as the Kolmano River II & III wells, and seismic data collection in the Bida and Sokoto Basins, Dr Kyari has significantly contributed to securing Nigeria’s energy future,” he said.

He said the development of the Bonga South-East Field and the peaceful resolution of the deep offshore block, OML 118, for a future investment worth N10 billion, highlight the importance of strategic negotiations and partnerships.

These efforts, according to Uguru, not only enhance oil production but also attract valuable investments into the country, further solidifying NNPCL’s role as a key player in the global energy market.

Also, the representative of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (COCSO), Prince Linda, said that since assuming office, Dr Kyari has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability, and performance excellence (TAPE).

She said the 40 billion barrel record was achieved through the drilling of new wells, such as the Kolmani River II and III, and the exploration of new basins, including the Bida and Sokoto Basins.

“To reduce the burden of petrol importation, Dr Kyari has championed the “decade of gas” initiative, leading the NNPCL to invest heavily in the gas sector.

“This includes the signing of the NLNG Train 7 project, which is expected to deliver over $20 billion in revenue to the government and create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“Furthermore, the commissioning of the Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Storage and Dispensing Unit has significantly increased the domestic supply of gas and cooking fuel”, she added.

The Coordinator of North Central Youth Forum (NCYF), Dr Okpanachi Paul, said that since taking the helm of the NNPCL, Dr Kyari has spearheaded a number of initiatives that have directly benefited the North Central region of Nigeria

He said one of the most significant accomplishments is the successful commencement of the construction of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project.

“This ambitious project, which has seen a savings of $300 million from the initial amount, has the capacity to make available around 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day, with the potential to double the delivery capacity in the future.

“This infrastructure development will not only enhance energy security for the region but also create numerous job opportunities for the youth in the North Central States.

“Furthermore, Dr Kyari’s leadership has been instrumental in the successful completion of the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project (MEPP), a 50-megawatt gas turbine power plant that is expected to generate much-needed electricity for the capital city and its environs.

“This project is particularly significant as it addresses the longstanding issues of power supply in the region, which have been exacerbated by the activities of insurgents,” he added.

