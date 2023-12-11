In line with its commitment to further deepen financial literacy and increase the participation of retail investors in the capital market, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), in collaboration with Zenith Bank and supported by Africa Prudential, has taken its financial literacy initiative, X-Lit to the Army Barracks.

The session, themed “Soldering Wealth: X-Lit’s Exclusive Insights for the Nigerian Military”, took place on Thursday, 7 December 2023, at the Nigeria Armed Forces Resettlement Centre.

Topics treated centred on investing, accessing the market with technology, including the recently launched NGX USSD Code.

Related PostsSell-off in banking stocks weigh down equities marketInterest in BUA pushes market to positive closeNGX: Equities investors earn N39.1bn as ASI adds 0.1%

Speaking on the significance of the event, Dr Irene Robinson-Ayanwale, Divisional Head, Business Support Services and General Counsel, NGX, noted that NGX launched the X-Lit initiative to bring the market closer to retail investors of which retiring military officers formed part of.

“That is why we themed this campaign ‘Closer to You’ as we want to further deepen the pool of retail investors in our market. We will be rolling this out across the country and reaching out to more demographics including youths, market women and others.”

Bukola James-Cole, Head, Capital Markets Business, Africa Prudential Plc noted while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event that the company, in the realisation of the importance of democratising investing and enhancinh financial literacy, partnered with NGX on the initiative.

In his part, Chinonso Umeh, Retail Banking at Zenith Bank Plc expressed enthusiasm about collaborating closely with NGX. He commended NGX for its achievements and reiterated Zenith Bank commitment to working together to promote financial literacy among the retail investors’.

Participating soldiers commended NGX, Africa Prudential and Zenith Bank for organizing the session, stating its timeliness as they were nearing retirement. Some of the participants won gifts in the form of shares in listed companies for answering questions after the presentations.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

