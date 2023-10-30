Nigeria’s quest for diversification of the economy from a mono-economy is beginning to pay off as a Nigerian company Bluesach Matrix Limited announces the acquisition of mining sites from other mining companies that were inactive with a target of $1 billion in 4 years.

The Chairman of Bluesach Matrix Limited Mr Kingsley Anajemba, a Geologist said the company is a Nigerian company with global recognition in the solid mineral sector with experienced personnel have acquired the complete ownership and title of mining sites allocated to other mining companies with the aim of exploring and mining solid minerals of various class for commercial purpose.

He noted that Bluesach Matrix Limited after successful exploration and mining of the acquired sites should be able to account for about 100 million metric tons of granitic pegmatite, a form of igneous rock which hosts the largest concentration of high percentage lithium ore and minerals.

Furthermore, he said that Bluesach Matrix Limited estimates to mine and refine about 3,600,000.00 Metric tonnes of lithium from over 20 mining sites with the financial projection estimates of the company to hit a billion dollars in the next 4 years.

“The primary focus of Bluesach Matrix Limited is to attract investors, reduce the nation’s dependency on fossil fuel, increase employment from direct labour, boost local content and reduce capital flight from the export of unlicensed minerals.

“BlueSach Matrix Limited is in partnership with foreign investors to set up a commercial bank primarily to finance the operations of the solid mineral sector in Nigeria for active license owners who intend to bring mining industrialization to Nigeria.”

Anajemba boasts 20 years of experience in leading and increasing organizational growth across multiple industries including Oil and Gas, Finance, and Security.

