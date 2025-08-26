President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday signed a landmark Bilateral Air Service Agreement with Brazil, signalling the establishment of direct air links between Nigeria and South America’s largest economy.

The agreement was formalised during Tinubu’s official state visit to Brasília according to a statement by Tunde Moshood, the Media aide to the Aviation and Aerospace Development, Minister Festus Keyamo.Brazil on Monday accorded full military honours to Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu during an official reception at the Planalto Palace in Brasília.The ceremony, held at the presidential seat of power, was hosted by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who formally received Tinubu.Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development in a statement shared on X, noting that the Nigerian leader was greeted with the traditional military parade reserved for visiting heads of state.

“Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva welcomed President Bola Tinubu with full military honours at the Planalto Palace in Brasília on Monday, August 25, 2025,” Onanuga wrote.At the signing ceremony which was witnessed by the Nigerian President, Tinubu and the Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasilia also had the Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, signed the agreement on behalf of Nigeria, while Brazil’s Minister of Transport, Silvio Costa Filho, also signed for the host country.The BASA creates a new framework for direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil, with the potential to significantly enhance trade, tourism, investment, and diplomatic relations.The statement further noted that, “ It also marks a key step in Nigeria’s broader efforts to strengthen international partnerships and improve global connectivity.”Tinubu had arrived in Brazil with a delegation that included Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; and other senior government officials.According to the statement, the Brazilian President welcomed the agreement, expressing his administration’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Nigeria in sectors such as aviation, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Tinubu is also scheduled to hold meetings with key Brazilian government officials, including the President of the Senate, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, and the President of the Supreme Federal Court.The two-day visit will include high-level discussions between Nigerian and Brazilian delegations across various sectors, as both nations explore opportunities for mutual growth and development.The statement reads, “The ongoing state visit will also see President Tinubu meeting the President of the Brazilian Senate at the National Congress, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, and the President of the Supreme Federal Court.“The working visit, which continues tomorrow, will also feature high-level engagements between Nigerian and Brazilian delegations across various sectors, underscoring both nations’ commitment to building a future of mutual growth and prosperity.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).