The Oyo State Government has taken possession of a state-of-the-art Digital ICT Hub, courtesy of Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide, a member of the National Assembly representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency.

The official handover ceremony took place at the hub’s location within the premises of Oke-Bola Comprehensive High School, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

In his address, Hon. Olajide expressed his joy and sense of fulfillment in seeing the project come to fruition.

He emphasized the importance of bridging the digital divide and providing youths with the necessary skills and resources to thrive in today’s technology-driven world.

According to Hon. Olajide, the Digital ICT Hub symbolizes a commitment to the future of Oyo State’s children and serves as a catalyst for economic growth and development.

The hub, he noted, will offer access to cutting-edge technology, training programs, and mentorship opportunities for young people to acquire in-depth skills in areas such as coding, web development, artificial intelligence, and digital marketing.

Hon. Olajide also highlighted the hub’s benefits to the entire community, including entrepreneurs, small business owners, and innovators, who will have a platform to connect, collaborate, and access new markets and opportunities.

While expressing his gratitude to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Oyo State Government for their support and partnership on the project, Hon. Olajide urged the Oyo State Government to ensure the hub is well-maintained, fully utilized, and accessible to all who need it.

He also called on the private sector, civil society organizations, and individuals to support and partner with the government to maximize the hub’s potential. He further encouraged the people of Oyo State to come together to seize this opportunity and create a brighter future for themselves and future generations.

Hon. Olajide promised to facilitate more people-oriented projects for his constituency and Oyo State in general.

Earlier, the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Adelabu, represented by the Deputy Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics in the ministry, Mr. Adeniran Abraham, assured that the hub would be well-maintained and put to good use, serving the purpose for which it was established.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

