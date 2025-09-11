The Acting Chief Operating Officer of Bi-Courtney Aviation Service Limited (BASL), Remi Jibodu has highlighted the importance of technology in airport development.

“Technology is key to enhancing the passenger experience and operational efficiency in airports,” Jibodu said in a statement made available in Lagos.

According to him: “The design of an airport is the foundation for having a good passenger experience, and digitalisation remains one of the key solutions to passenger processing challenges.”

Jibodu emphasised that airports must be futuristic in their design to ensure development and accommodate growing passenger traffic.

At Murtala Muhammad Airport Terminal 2, he said, BASL has implemented various technological advancements, including upgraded Flight Information Display Screens and a Common User Passenger Processing System, to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency.

“We have upgraded our systems to provide real-time updates and seamless processing, ensuring a smooth travel experience for passengers,” Jibodu added.

The terminal’s commitment to innovation extends beyond passenger processing, with initiatives such as automated parking systems and digital cold storage facilities.

“We’re dedicated to leveraging technology to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency, and we’re always looking for ways to improve and innovate,” he said.

BASL’s focus on technology and innovation has set a benchmark for excellence in the aviation industry, with the terminal’s efficient and passenger-friendly operations serving as a model for other airports.

“We are ready to replicate this success in other airports across Nigeria and the wider West African sub-region,” Jibodu concluded.

