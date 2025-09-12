Oyo State Government has demonstrated commitment as it prepares to launch its Sub-National African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Programme, becoming one of the first Nigerian states to formally adopt and implement the continental trade framework at the sub-national level.

Speaking ahead of the launch on Thursday, the Special Adviser on International Trade and AfCFTA to the Oyo State Government, Neo Theodore Tlhaselo, described the initiative as a bold step towards positioning the state for greater trade competitiveness across Africa.

“This is not merely a ceremonial launch; it is a clear signal that Oyo State is ready to engage in cross-border trade, attract investment, and establish itself as a key player within the African free trade landscape,” Tlhaselo said.

She noted that the programme is designed to identify priority sectors within the state’s economy, equip local businesses for export readiness, and facilitate connections between small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and regional trade partners.

A major feature of the launch will be the unveiling of the Oyo State AfCFTA Strategy Document, a strategic roadmap that outlines the state’s approach to harnessing opportunities within the AfCFTA agreement.

The event is expected to attract high-level participation, including officials from the AfCFTA Secretariat, as well as public and private sector stakeholders from across Nigeria and beyond.

Tlhaselo praised the administration of Governor Makinde for its foresight in placing international trade and economic diversification at the heart of its development agenda.

“With a population of more than eight million and a dynamic business environment, Oyo State has all the right fundamentals to become a regional trade hub,” she said.

According to her, the Sub-National AfCFTA Programme is aligned with Nigeria’s broader objective of enhancing its trade performance under the continental agreement, which spans 54 countries and a potential market of over 1.4 billion people.

“Oyo’s pioneering effort is seen as a model for other states looking to localise the AfCFTA framework and tap into the continent’s vast trade and investment opportunities,” she stated.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).