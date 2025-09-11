The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed domestic airlines to ground flights whenever there is an unruly passenger on board.

Director General of NCAA, Captain Chris Najumo, gave the directive during a meeting with airline operators in Abuja. He was represented by the Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu.

Najumo said the NCAA has observed a disturbing rise in incidents where passengers harass cabin crew and record altercations to circulate online for negative publicity.

“Henceforth, no pilot should fly an aircraft if there is an unruly passenger on board. That passenger must either be removed by security or the matter resolved amicably before the aircraft departs,” he declared.

While acknowledging that passengers deserve quality service for the fares they pay, the NCAA boss stressed that they also carry the responsibility of good conduct. He noted that many incidents escalate because pilots fail to assert control and cabin crew hesitate to enforce rules for fear of being misrepresented on social media.

“Passengers must understand that being a customer gives you rights, but it also places on you certain responsibilities. No one has the right to touch a cabin crew member. Cabin crew deserve to carry out their duties with courtesy and dignity,” he said.

Najumo expressed concern over a recent case in which public sympathy leaned toward a passenger while the affected crew member was left without support, stressing the psychological and physical toll such incidents take on staff.

He further reminded passengers that firmness by cabin crew should not be mistaken for rudeness, warning that disobedience to safety instructions—such as refusal to switch off mobile phones—will not be tolerated.

While assuring operators of NCAA’s continued support, Najumo emphasised that the Authority stands firmly with airlines and crew in handling unruly passengers, even as the Consumer Protection Department continues addressing issues of flight disruptions and service quality.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).