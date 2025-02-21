The Kwara State Government has commended private organisations for their role in supporting technology and innovation in the state and Nigeria.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for 45 trainees of the Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSFAI)’s ‘Keeping Female in STEM’ programme in Ilorin, the Special Assistant on Digital Innovations to the Kwara State Governor, Hon. Kayode Ishola, commended WDSFAI while he described STEM as the foundation of modern society.

The governor’s aide emphasised the need to encourage more women to participate in technology fields.

“Increasing female participation in STEM fields will not only bridge the gender gap but also contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth and technological advancement,” he said. He further encouraged the graduates to continually seek professional training and networking opportunities to advance their respective careers.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of WDSFAI, Nafisat Bakare, who said that the programme is an initiative aimed to empower unemployed female graduates with relevant digital skills, added that the group is committed to bridging the gender gap in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

Bakare said that the graduates received four months of intensive training in either software development (backend), cybersecurity or data science, in addition to training in soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and branding.

“Following the completion of their training, our fellows sat for professional examinations and thereafter proceeded on a three-month internship at various tech companies in the country, where they further honed their skills,” she added.

Speaking further, she emphasised the importance of empowering young women with digital and STEM-related skills to enable them to compete effectively in the rapidly evolving technology industry, where she said women are underrepresented.

She highlighted the persistent challenges women face in the sector and restated her organisation’s commitment to bridging the gender divide in the tech industry by empowering more females through quality training and mentorship.

“Our mission is to ensure that more women and girls are not only introduced to STEM but also retained in the field, where they can build successful careers. The Keeping Female in STEM programme is designed to provide young women with the necessary digital skills, mentorship, and opportunities to thrive in the tech ecosystem,” Bakare said.

She further called on stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector players, and educational institutions, to support initiatives aimed at empowering women in technology.

