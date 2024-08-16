Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has announced an 80 per cent billing efficiency in June 2024, five per cent increase from 75 per cent recorded by the DisCo in January 2024.

According to a statement from KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Sani Bala Sani, these successes are the result of deliberate efforts by KEDCO’s Board and Management, with substantial support from Future Energies Africa.

In June 2024, KEDCO achieved an 80% billing efficiency, up from 75% in January 2024, and reduced ATC&C losses by nearly 20 percentage points to a record low of 42%.

Future Energies Africa, which acquired a major stake in KEDCO in November 2023, has since initiated reforms aimed at transforming the company and ensuring its long-term sustainability.

Currently, approximately 52 feeders are receiving between 20 to 24 hours of supply, including 11 recently upgraded ones, due to investments and enhanced service delivery.

This progress is attributed to FEA’s substantial backing, which includes investments and the implementation of effective strategies to address ongoing challenges and move KEDCO toward financial self-sufficiency.

Among recent challenges, the dispute with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) over the April 2024 supplementary tariff order has been resolved. KEDCO has advocated for a reconciliation approach in line with its customer-centric values.

KEDCO has also reinforced its management team with the appointment of new leaders: Engr. Kassim Burkullu as Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Dr. Abubakar Jimeta as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), and Engr. Inuwa Daneji and Engr. Shuaibu Adeiza as directors for Special Projects and Customer Solutions, respectively.

The company has invested over ₦1 billion to deploy more than 100 high-voltage smart maximum demand meters and over 3,000 prepayment meters on Band A feeders through MAP vendor financing. Additionally, check meters have been installed on major commercial feeders with high losses, leading to improved power distribution, efficiency, and energy accountability.

In terms of network reliability, KEDCO’s management is focused on expanding efforts to enhance service delivery and meet service-level agreements.

The company aims to reduce ATC&C losses to 25% by year-end and fulfill 100% of market obligations as NESI transitions to a Bilateral Trading Market.

KEDCO’s management remains dedicated to driving further improvements and has emphasized the importance of collaboration with government, traditional, security, political, religious, and community partners.

Acting Managing Director Abubakar Yusuf underscored the need for collective effort, stating, “If KEDCO succeeds, our communities succeed, so it has to be a team effort.”

