Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has called for enhanced collaboration between the state and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to drive economic growth and strengthen security.

In a statement issued on 22 May, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nsa Gill, reported that Governor Otu made this appeal during a courtesy visit to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, at the NCS headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

He commended the Service for its pivotal role in revenue generation and national security, citing its record ₦6.1 trillion revenue collection in 2024, with Cross River State contributing approximately ₦200 billion.

The Governor praised the professionalism of Customs officers in the state, particularly those stationed at the Mfum and Ikang borders with Cameroon, and revealed that the state government had recently donated operational vehicles to the Cross River Command to enhance border surveillance.

Key areas of discussion included export promotion, the revitalisation of the Calabar Free Trade Zone and Tinapa Business Resort, and support for over 50,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state. Governor Otu emphasised Cross River’s plans to boost exports and sought Customs’ support in streamlining export processes for local businesses.

He also highlighted ongoing projects such as the Bakassi Deep Sea Port and urged the NCS to increase its presence in the state’s economic zones, particularly Tinapa and the Calabar Free Trade Zone, to stimulate economic activity.

In response, the Comptroller-General reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to trade facilitation, citing initiatives such as the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme and the Advanced Ruling System, which have improved Nigeria’s trade environment. He pledged full support for Cross River’s economic agenda, including the revival of Tinapa and the development of the Bakassi Deep Sea Port.

The meeting concluded with both leaders expressing optimism that the strengthened partnership would enhance economic development, security, and revenue generation in Cross River State and Nigeria at large.

