Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has set an 18-month timeline for the upgrade of the Ibadan airport to an international status.

To achieve the set timeline, Makinde said he would set up a committee to champion the upgrade of the airport before the end of the week.

The governor who gave this commitment during the Hijrah 1446 luncheon organised by the state government held at the Oyo Government House, Ibadan, on Wednesday, said the state had the resources to drive the project.

Makinde reiterated that before the end of his tenure, Hajj pilgrims would be airlifted from the Ibadan Airport to Saudi Arabia.

He used the opportunity to call on the people of the state to strive for a new Oyo State where love, unity and peace will reign, irrespective of religious differences, stressing that his administration will continue to do things in the interest of the people and the development of the state.

Noting that there are challenges both in the state and the country as a whole, Makinde assured that with people’s support, the challenges would be surmounted.

He said: “We thank God for sustaining our lives till today. We appreciate him for a new beginning. The significance of a new year means we should also, as humans, begin new things.

“Today is a day for celebration because we already observed the Hijrah holiday before now. Part of the things we want you to be doing is to wipe the slate clean and start a new beginning, especially in Oyo State.

“There are a lot of challenges we are facing as a nation and as a state but I have the assurance that we will surmount those challenges.

“Please, support this government. I came to you to beg to apply and you made up your mind to give me the opportunity to serve the state. I will forever remain grateful for the opportunity.

“Many people wanted the same opportunity but could not get it. They had the money to buy it but you didn’t sell it. You all came together irrespective of religious leanings to give us this opportunity and I will, forever, cherish it.

“This is a responsible government and it is your government and we will always do things in the best interest of Oyo State.

“Before the end of this week, I will make the announcement on the committee that will champion the upgrade of the Ibadan Airport.

“I am more than confident now that before my tenure ends, those going for Hajj operation would take off from Ibadan to Mecca and Medina.

“When I make the announcement on or before Friday, I will give them 18 months to complete everything, because we have the money to make it happen. So, my message for us is to strive for a new Oyo State where love, unity and peace will reign supreme.”

The governor used the opportunity to commend the chairman of the Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Sheik Hashim Olamide Ateere, on the 2024 Hajj operations, saying the smoothness of the operations was remarkable.

Earlier, the deputy governor of the state, Bayo Lawal acknowledged the total support of Makinde to the Muslim Ummah, saying this has ensured peace and development in the state.

In his lecture at the event, the guest lecturer, Sheik Najimudeen Alkubroh, extolled the uncommon virtues of Governor Makinde.

He noted that with his style of leadership, he has proven to be the kind of “worthy leader that Nigeria needs.”

The chairman on the occasion, Chief Bayo Oyero, called on Muslims and Islamic scholars to always remember the new calendar year and teach their followers the importance of Hijrah.

In their separate goodwill messages, Professor Kamil Olosho, Professor Musliudeen Yahya and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu emphasised the need for the declaration of the Hijrah holiday in the country.

In his speech, the chairman, Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Sheikh Atere, appreciated Governor Makinde for his support towards the 2024 Hajj exercise.

The event had in attendance former Deputy Governors of Oyo State, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi and Engr Hamid Gbadamosi; wife of a former governor, Chief Mrs Mutiat Ladoja; and Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

Others were the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Honourable Justice Iyabo Yerima, represented by Honourable Justice M.A. Adegbola and the President of the Oyo State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice T.M. Abdulganiyu.

Also in attendance were Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni; Chief Imam of Ibadanland and Grand Imam of Oyo State, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere; members of the League of Imams and Alfas and other top government functionaries.

