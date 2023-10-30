Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has expressed his willingness to collaborate with relevant organisations and entities to harness the state’s potential in the agricultural sector and its value chain.

Governor Umaru Bago made this declaration in Kano State during his meeting with Alhaji Isah Mohammed Gerawa, the Gerawa Group of Companies promoter.

This group is the owner of the largest Oil Milling Plant in West Africa, the largest Rice Mill in Nigeria, and one of the largest indigenous construction companies in Nigeria.

Accompanied by his Jigawa State counterpart, Mallam Umar Namadi, the Governor conducted inspections of various facilities owned by the Gerawa Group of Companies, including the Oil Mill, extensive Rice Mill, and the advanced Crusher and Asphalt plant site.

Subsequently, the Governor paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, where they discussed critical developmental issues.

