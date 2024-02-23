Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has disclosed that Niger State has secured 20 million dollars from ACReSAL for tree planting.

The Governor made the disclosure when the Forum of Permanent Secretaries in Niger State headed by the Head of Service, Salisu Abubakar presented a portrait frame of the Governor and a copy of the Holy Qur’an as birthday gifts, at the Government House, Minna.

He said tree planting is part of his agriculture and green economy policies maintaining that he is determined to achieve them.

The Governor said Niger State has set the pace in agriculture and it’s ready to take it further as land clearing is ongoing in many areas for Irrigation and dry season mechanized farming.

He called on them to liaise with the Ministry of Lands and other relevant MDAs for the establishment of civil service farms in all Local Government Areas of the state so that even after retirement they can continue with agriculture.

The Governor noted that the state will support all-inclusive agriculture hence, people can venture into other aspects of animal husbandry and aquaculture not just crop production.

Commending the forum for the gifts, show of love and their services to the state so far, Governor Umaru Bago described their gesture as emotional.

He acknowledged that he has stepped on toes, but that it was not a personal vendetta but that it was out of the desire to build a new Niger, adding that he will not hesitate to step on more toes in order to take the state to greatness.

The Head of Service, Salisu on behalf of the forum felicitates with the Governor on his 50th birthday for the confidence he has in the civil service of the state.

He noted that civil service has never had it this good, adding that the service is proud to be associated with his laudable projects and task of building new Niger.

The Head of Service reaffirmed the commitment of civil servants of the state to the success of the Bago-led administration.

