Niger State Government has received another set of 50 CNG buses, bringing the total to 250 delivered so far.

Under the arrangement, no fewer than 100 buses will be deployed to operate on the Suleja-Abuja route at discounted prices, while the others will provide intra-state services at discounted prices.

Meanwhile, the State Government disclosed that all the buses will offer free services to School Children within the state capital.

In the same vein, civil servants will also have access to the buses at discounted prices, moving to and from the state secretariat from designated bus stops within the state capital.

It would be recalled that NNPC has commenced construction of CNG/LPG stations in four locations across the state, namely: Lambata, Tafa, Bida and Mokwa while the State Government will construct one CNG/LPG Station in Kontagora.

