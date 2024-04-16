The Naira, on Monday, appreciated at the official market, trading at N1,136.04 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed that the Naira gained N6.34.

This represents a 0.55 per cent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, April 12, exchanging at N1,142.38 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to 251.60 million dollars on Monday down from 281.34 million dollars recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,227 and N1,000 against the dollar.

